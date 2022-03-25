WCJC Jazz Band presents soul music from the 1960s and 1970s

The Wharton County Junior College Jazz Band’s first concert of the Spring 2022 semester will cover the cool, funky sounds of 60s and 70s soul music.
“The Classic 60s and 70s Soul” concert will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
WCJC Band Director Joe Waldrop said selections will include favorites from bands like Sly and the Family Stone, Earth, Wind and Fire, and groups that performed on the hit television show, “Soul Train,” a musical variety show that featured primarily funk, soul, R&B and hip hop artists.
“Many of these artists focused on the offbeat or relative weaker beats in their style of music and the complicated rhythms have taken some time for the students to master,” Waldrop said. “I do think that the audience will really get into our songs, and we would love to see them dressed up in their favorite soul style get-up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.