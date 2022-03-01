WCJC INSTRUCTORS ANNOUNCED AS 2022 NISOD EXCELLENCE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Nine Wharton County Junior College instructors will receive NISOD Excellence Awards for 2022. Pictured, from left, are Larry Jenkins (Instructor of Electronics Engineering), Franci Bay (Instructor of Dental Hygiene), Sharon Prince (Instructor of English) and Karl Johnson (Instructor of EMS). Not pictured are T.K. Krpec (Instructor of College Readiness English), Wiley Parkman (Instructor of Psychology), Amy Pendergraft (Instructor of Associate Degree Nursing), Wendy Waters (Instructor of Biology) and Xuan Wu (Instructor of Physics).