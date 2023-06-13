On Saturday, June 3, the Wharton County Junior College Foundation held the Inaugural Ponies and Petals polo fundraiser, raising over $35,000 to support WCJC students. Sponsors and guests enjoyed brunch and cocktails while cheering on players from the Houston Polo Club as they competed in two polo matches at the A- F Pony Farm in Wharton. An awards ceremony and live auction followed the games.
Steven Armour and A-F Pony Farm were gracious hosts for the event, welcoming attendees and providing some basics on the game play in a “Polo 101” presentation for those viewing a polo match for the first time. Russel Hill, of KULP Radio, served as emcee of the event, and numerous volunteers joined in to help make the day a success.
Jonathan Jeter, the WCJC Foundation Director, praised the success of the event. “We are pleased with the support of so many local individuals and businesses,” Jeter said. “This community is passionate about education and we are privileged to partner with so many organizations to fulfill our mission of changing the lives of students.”
High Goal sponsors included Matagorda Concrete LLC, Pierce Ranch, the Hildebrand Fund, and Prosperity Bank. Ringer sponsors included Moses Cotton Co., STP Nuclear Operating Company, MidCoast Health System, First State Bank of Louise, OakBend Medical Center, Maxim Production Co., BLS Construction, Inc., Gillen Pest Control, and Strouhal Tire. Quartet sponsors included Wharton County Junior College, the Rotary Club of Wharton, the Bohreer Law Firm, PLLC, K-Mana, LLC, Wharton Feed & Supply, Tenaris BayCity, Gus and Irene Mullins and Gordon & Marilynn Sorrel.
“Wharton County Junior College is near to my heart, and it’s gratifying to see how many local leaders and residents wholeheartedly supported this event” said Suzanne Armour, WCJC Foundation Board President, who developed the concept for the event and spearheaded planning efforts. “Our impact will be measured by lives we change and we want to continue to find ways to increase that impact.”
The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, a 501(C)(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has continued to expand their outreach and impact. In addition to Ponies & Petals, the Foundation held the Super Science Alliance in Bay City, and increased scholarship awards over the past year.
Contact: Jonathan Jeter Foundation Director 979-532-6981 jeterj@wcjc.edu
The WCJC Foundation Office is located on the Wharton campus inside the J. M. Hodges Library. For additional information on the Foundation or to learn how to support their mission visit wcjcfoundation.org or contact Jonathan Jeter at jeterj@wcjc.edu or 979-532-6981.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.