The Wharton County Junior College Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its new brand, website and social media. The organization, a 501(C)(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has been working on the development of a new comprehensive web presence to boost community awareness and engagement for over a year. The Foundation’s new website features the new branding, along with a variety of information, including scholarship applications, ways to give and more. Visitors can view the new website at www.wcjcfoundation.org.
The Foundation’s new web presence also includes official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. All community members are encouraged to connect with the WCJC Foundation’s new social media accounts, which can be found by searching for Wharton County Junior College Foundation” on Facebook and LinkedIn and by searching “WCJC Foundation” on Twitter and Instagram.
This new comprehensive web presence will be instrumental in driving awareness, raising funds to award financial scholarships, and reaching alumni and potential donors.
The launch was praised by the Foundation’s Director, Jonathan Jeter. “Today marks a new chapter after more than a year of planning and hard work by the Foundation. We are excited to re-introduce ourselves to the community with a new look and a new energy,” Jeter said. “None of this would be possible without the vision and the dedication from the Foundation’s Board of Directors.”
“We anticipate these new platforms will continue to create enthusiasm and engagement with our community stakeholders by offering ongoing access to the WCJC Foundation, our activities and opportunities to support,” said Gordon Sorrel, who serves as the president of the WCJC Foundation Board of Directors. “I’m certain that our new brand will come to symbolize the trust and confidence our community can count on when working with the Foundation.”
The WCJC Foundation Office is located on Wharton campus, located inside the J. M. Hodges Library. In addition to the new branding, website, and social media accounts, the Foundation will also be creating additional informational materials, seeking to build relationships with other area organizations, developing a calendar of events, and reaching out to potential donors.
Contact: Jonathan Jeter Foundation Director 979-532-6981 jeterj@wcjc.edu
For more information on ways to give to the Foundation or to learn how you can support this effort visit wcjcfoundation.org or contact Jonathan Jeter at jeterj@wcjc.edu or 979-532-6981.
