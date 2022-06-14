WCJC Foundation Awards $72,000 in Scholarships for 2022

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation is proud to announce they have awarded $72,000 in scholarships to students from six area school districts. A total of 18 students were selected from Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Needville, El Campo, and Louise high schools and each will receive $4,000 toward their education at WCJC.
The Foundation began this scholarship program in 2017, and this year increased the number of scholarships awarded from 12 to 18 due to the significant need in the community and the growing difficulty for families to afford the costs of higher education.
“We are so proud to be able to support these promising and talented students as they continue their education right here in our community,” said Suzanne Armour, who serves as the Vice President of the WCJC Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We know these students are the future of our community, which is why we increased the number of recipients this year—to help more students do amazing things. We look forward to granting this scholarship for years to come.”
The 2022 scholarship recipients include:
• Boling High School – Marco Prado, Kimberly Santillan and Anna Gonzalez Perez
• East Bernard High School - Maria Avila, Lila Munoz and Jasmine Davidson
• El Campo High School – Haley Tupa, Madison Breland and Andres Torres
• Louise High School – Clarissa Montes, Margarita Olvera and Kelly Johnae Lemus
• Needville High School – Makenna Fish, Spencer Dale and Preston Dale
• Wharton High School – Maricruz Flores, Blaine Zulauf and Tyrus Fields
The purpose of these scholarships is to provide assistance for students who need further support to pursue higher education. The organization, a 501(C)(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has been expanding their outreach and impact over the past year. This includes the launch of a new website and social media channels to increase community engagement and build awareness of Foundation scholarships and opportunities to give.
Contact: Jonathan Jeter Foundation Director 979-532-6981 jeterj@wcjc.edu
The scholarships were praised by the Foundation’s Director, Jonathan Jeter. “We are honored to support the work of Wharton County Junior College in our community,” Jeter said. “Thank you to our generous donors who continue to support the Foundation’s work with scholarships, and to the Board of Directors for having the heart to help those in need and the wisdom to meet this need.”
To qualify for the scholarships, applicants were required to have graduated in 2022 from one of the six schools in the College’s service area. In addition, they had to complete a scholarship application, including an essay. Priority was given to students who demonstrated how a scholarship would enable them to overcome financial constraints in order to attend Wharton County Junior College.
The WCJC Foundation Office is located on Wharton campus, located inside the J. M. Hodges Library. For more information on ways to give to the Foundation or to learn how you can support this effort visit wcjcfoundation.org or contact Jonathan Jeter at jeterj@wcjc.edu or 979-532-6981.
