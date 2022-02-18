TSTC students connect with community resources

ROSENBERG — Texas State Technical College students, instructors, staff members -- and members of the Fort Bend County community -- gathered in the main hall of the Industrial Technology Center this week for TSTC’s Community Resource Fair.
The event offered plenty of opportunities to connect TSTC students with helpful resources both on and off campus. Five Fort Bend County community organizations presented information at the fair.
“They were all excited and said yes right away to join us,” Larissa Moreno, TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center coach, said about the organizations.
Moreno provided information on TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center and its services, including the Lending Library, which allows students to borrow tools and books for their classes rather than buying them.
Judy Cox, a TSTC placement coordinator, and Jamie Jimenez, a TSTC Career Services associate, made sure that students took advantage of everything their department had to offer.
“The students are going to see all these resources available, but it’s a reinforcement that Career Services is here for them now through the lifetime of their career,” Cox said.
In addition to placing TSTC graduates in careers after they earn their degrees, Career Services also organizes Employer Spotlight events, which bring industry professionals to campus to meet with current students, as well as interview practicums and job fairs.
A representative from AccessHealth, a community health center that serves Fort Bend and Waller counties, was present to discuss the center’s services. Those include everything from pediatric and adult care to behavioral health and nutrition. The clinic accepts most major insurances. If patients are uninsured, they are eligible for care based on a sliding scale.
A team member from the Stafford United Way office was also on hand to tell TSTC students about free tax preparation services and financial, employment and resource coaching programs.
TSTC students also gleaned information from the Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse, Friends of North Rosenberg, which offers after-school programs and adult education, and Helping Hands, a food and clothing bank in Richmond.
Multiple tables lined the hallway, all of them displaying QR codes. Each time a student scanned a code with their phone counted for an entry for a drawing to win gift cards from Harbor Freight and Home Depot.
Tables also contained free items like phone accessories, face masks and hand sanitizers, TSTC T-shirts and more -- including freshly popped popcorn from TSTC’s Student Recruitment department.
Learn more about TSTC at tstc.edu.
