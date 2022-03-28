TSTC showcases opportunities during open house event

ROSENBERG — Hundreds of local high school students and their counselors visited Texas State Technical College’s campus in Fort Bend County on Thursday, March 24, for an open house celebration.
“Everyone’s here to have a good time,” said Melissa Morman, a director of TSTC’s Student Recruitment team.
A festive atmosphere enhanced by red and white balloon sculptures greeted visitors at the campus' Brazos Center and Industrial Technology Center, where tables and displays were full of information and TSTC-branded swag. Many visitors carried navy and red drawstring backpacks with the TSTC logo.
TSTC instructors for all programs welcomed visitors into their labs as some TSTC students performed demonstrations.
Precision Machining Technology instructor Deogratias Nizigiyimana had a CNC (computer numerical control) machine running, explaining the process as groups of high schoolers came in and out.
In the Welding Technology lab, instructor Jerroll Hodge chatted about his own TSTC experience -- he is a TSTC graduate -- and how he knew he wanted to work with his hands in his career.
Outside in the pole yard, Electrical Lineworker Technology students showcased their climbing skills as instructor Eddie Nunez told stories from his experience in the industry.
“Our programs are hosting visitors to show the skills they will learn, what they can expect after graduation and why they should invest with TSTC,” Morman said.
Other information sessions in classrooms covered topics ranging from paying for college to the kinds of resources that are available for TSTC students.
“I really hope that the visitors that come today get to see that TSTC is a great option for anyone and everyone,” Morman said.
In areas designed for breaks, students had the opportunity to rest, recharge and play giant versions of classic games like checkers and cornhole. Lunch was served outside under a large tent, a DJ playing dance music as students collected chicken sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks.
The overall goal of the event was to let visitors experience TSTC firsthand, campus provost Bryan Bowling said.
“We find that when counselors and prospective students walk the campus, engage with our instructors, breathe the air, and see our state-of-the-art labs, this often seals the deal,” he said. “But what really seals the deal is our mission: placing more Texans in great-paying jobs.”
Relevant technical training, industry partnerships and career placement services help set up TSTC graduates for success.
“I hope our potential students understand the deep commitment we have to them and their future,” Bowling said. “Enroll with us, and you will earn yourself a ticket to a career. We offer programs that offer you a life.”
Learn more about TSTC at tstc.edu.
