TSTC recognizes employees’ service with milestone awards

TSTC recently recognized some Fort Bend County campus team members for their years of service. Pictured are, top row, from left to right, Alan Sulak, Cybersecurity instructor, five years; Raymond Smith, Industrial Systems instructor, five years; Dien Nguyen, HVAC instructor, five years; Judy Cox, Career Services coordinator, 20 years; Randy Wooten, provost, 15 years; and Armando Oliveros, maintenance foreman, five years. Bottom row, from left to right, are Deogratias Nizigiyimana, Precision Machining Technology instructor, five years; Melanie Pruett, enrollment coach, five years; Laura Kelner, Student Accounting coordinator, five years; and Jamie Jimenez, Career Service associate, five years. Not pictured are Dwight Arrants, Electrical Power and Controls instructor, five years; Georgeann Calzada, senior enrollment coach, 10 years; and Morenike Giwa, first-year seminar instructor, five years.