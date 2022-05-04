TSTC lauds instructors’ dedication on Teacher Appreciation Day.

ROSENBERG—Texas State Technical College’s instructors play a vital role in TSTC’s mission of placing more Texans in great-paying jobs.
“They are our lifeline,” said John Kennedy, associate provost of TSTC’s campus in Fort Bend County. “One thing I’m always impressed with by all instructors is their love of what they do and their enthusiasm.”
Nathan Garza, who earned his Associate of Applied Science degree in Precision Machining Technology, witnessed firsthand instructor Deogratias Nizigiyimana’s love for the program.
“He’s a nice guy,” Garza said. “He has a passion for teaching, and he cares about what he’s teaching.”
On Teacher Appreciation Day, TSTC is particularly grateful for the experience of its instructors. After all, they bring years of industry-relevant backgrounds to the table, offering TSTC students the opportunity to glean both knowledge and wisdom from them.
“We’re very fortunate to have the quality of instructors we have,” Kennedy said. “Each of them brings unique talents and qualities to their programs and in turn share those with their students. It’s really a cohesive relationship.”
Each TSTC instructor can make an impact on students by motivating them throughout their training, Kennedy added.
“Our students go out and become productive community members,” he said. “Earning a degree at TSTC elevates them and their families.”
Alejandro Lizarraga, an Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance graduate, appreciated the help he received from instructor Andrea Skinner-Creeks during his time in the program.
“She was one of my best teachers,” Lizarraga said. “She gave me a lot of tips on how to advance in my career, what to learn and what to do. She took me step by step.”
Brycen Toups, a Diesel Equipment Technology graduate, shared how accessible instructor Brandon Foster was during his training.
“He was super down-to-earth, always there, always willing to teach,” Toups said.
Toups was also grateful for lead instructor David Engel’s wealth of diesel engine knowledge.
“Engel was an open book,” Toups said. “He would teach you everything that you needed to know.”
Registration for the summer and fall semesters is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.
