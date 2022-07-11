TSTC Industrial Systems students benefit from instructor’s years of experience

When Brian Weakley was driving the 45 miles between Needville and

Houston in his former role as a maintenance manager, he would pass the

current site of Texas State Technical College’s campus in Fort Bend

County every day. In 2019, Weakley was hired as a TSTC Industrial

Systems instructor. His decades of experience in troubleshooting and

maintaining industrial machines, systems and equipment provide TSTC

students with a wealth of knowledge beyond a textbook.