TSTC HVAC Technology student finishes certificate of completion ahead of schedule

ROSENBERG — More than a month before Texas State Technical College’s Summer 2022 Commencement, TSTC HVAC Technology student Myles Davis has earned his certificate of completion.
How?
HVAC Technology is part of TSTCYou, which meets students where they are through a flexible, performance-based education (PBE) modality that works with busy schedules.
“PBE is really good,” Davis said. “I made sure to keep a steady pace. I stayed extra hours to make sure I could understand it. I asked questions, read the book, did the simulations. By the end, I knew it like the back of my hand.”
Performance-based education through TSTCYou combines independent online learning with in-person lab time to help students cement their skills under the direction of instructors with industry experience.
The aspect of learning at a flexible pace drew Davis to TSTC’s HVAC Technology program.
“The first semester was kind of hard,” he said. “You have to learn the HVAC basics. When you get the basics down, you can add skills on top of it. That’s why I like PBE. Everyone has their own pace. I’m liking what I’m doing, and I’m having a great understanding of HVAC.”
Davis added that he liked the idea of being able to troubleshoot and fix his own AC units in the future -- something he recently gained real-world experience in.
His mother called him to describe an issue with her AC unit at home. Davis was able to successfully diagnose the issue, which was confirmed by the professional technician who serviced the unit.
Later, during an HVAC Technology troubleshooting assessment, a TSTC instructor posed a similar list of sample issues to Davis.
Again, Davis correctly diagnosed what was wrong with the AC unit -- this time in the classroom.
Finishing his training ahead of time afforded Davis the opportunity to start interviewing early for future careers.
“Getting the job is the next step,” he said. “I’m capable. I have the certification and the qualifications. I hope for the best.”
His end goal of being able to enjoy the lifestyle he wants -- a renovated home for his mother, a nice property for himself, and the ability to take time off and vacation at places like Disney World -- keeps Davis motivated.
“I can be more stable if I’m able to finish my school and work hard at a job I actually like,” he said. “If I’m able to do that, everything ahead is smooth sailing.”
TSTC’s campus in Fort Bend County offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and several certificates of completion in HVAC Technology.
In Texas, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers can earn an average annual salary of $47,980, according to onetonline.org, which forecasts the number of these positions to grow by 16% through 2028.
Registration for the fall semester at TSTC is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.
