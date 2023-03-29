TSTC holds open house in Rosenberg for high school students

ROSENBERG — Despite the rain, high school students were able to attend an open house at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus on Friday, March 24.
Over 600 students, mainly high school seniors, visited the campus and toured the various programs offered. It was the largest attendance of any open house so far at the Fort Bend County campus. The goal of the open house was to introduce students not only to TSTC, but also to potential career opportunities.
For some students, the visit was enough to motivate them to register for the fall semester.
“We had a good number of students visit the program,” said Brandon Foster, an instructor in the Diesel Equipment Technology program. “Many of them had good, interesting questions. At least four of them that visited are planning to join the program when they graduate.”
Many programs had activities and displays to show off what visitors could look forward to as TSTC students. Welding instructors showed off their expertise, and the Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance program let visitors practice CPR on a dummy.
Groups of all sizes were also able to see some of the resources available to students at TSTC such as counseling and financial aid.
By the event’s close, over 30 students had applied to attend. Each of them was offered a $1,000 scholarship simply for signing up and a chance to spin a wheel to win a prize. Prizes that could be won included everything from shirts and lanyards to Bluetooth speakers and toolkits.
“It was wildly successful,” said Robert Shields, an instructor in the Electrical Power and Controls program. “I’m sure we will be seeing some of these students in the halls come fall. They’ll stop us and say, ‘Hey, we met at the open house.’”
For more information about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.