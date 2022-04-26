A large section of Needville Elementary School will soon have its roof repaired, thanks to approval of the project by Needville School Board members at their April 20 meeting.
The three roofs covering a 26,283-square-foot classroom wing built in 2000, 18,938-square-foot gym and cafeteria space built in 1992, and 12,759-square-foot special education section built in 2001 have experienced leaks for quite some time, and will be repaired using the Everest roofing system.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said there are numerous leaks in those metal roofs that are now beyond the district’s ability to repair.
Roofing options such as a PVC membrane system would cost more than a $1 million, but the spray-on Everest system will cost less than half that amount.
If each section of the total 57,980 square feet of roofing that needs repaired were to be done separately, the cost would be $438,219; however, doing the entire project at the same time will save the district $11,663, lowering the price to $426,556.
Jared McCurley, E3 energy management company representative, likened the Everest roofing system to a spray-on bed liner for a truck, describing it as “a spray-on, very thick coating” of 52 ml.
“This is about the best option you have in continuing the life of (the roof),” he said.
Its 15-year warranty covers replacement, materials and labor.
McCurley described the system as roof maintenance, not a replacement system, so it can be done again in the future if needed.
He said it is a strong system that “works really, really well” and has been available for two decades.
Work on the roofs will begin next month and should be completed by the end of June.
In addition to the roof repairs, trustees approved exterior lighting upgrades for the middle school, junior high and high school totaling $49,699.
Rhodes said NISD Maintenance Department personnel will install the lights on existing poles, making the cost only for materials.
The district’s contract with Chartwells for food services was renewed for a year, as was its athletic supplies bid from 16 vendors.
Other agenda items approved by the school board include: renewal of a contract with Interquest to provide canine detection services for the district; student accident insurance for the 2022-2023 school year; renewal of a contract with Si Enviro for the operation of NISD’s water and sewer facility operations; and an out-of-state trip to Washington, D.C. for senior Rachel Martinez, representing NISD at the Texas Association of Future Teachers (TAFE) national conference. She serves as the TAFE state secretary.
Two other seniors were honored at the meeting as well, with impressive performances at the state powerlifting competition.
Landon Henke is the 2021-2022 Division 2 State Champion power-lifter, squat-lifting a record 840 pounds. His total weight lifted is a record 1,940 pounds.
Meirabella Rouane placed sixth in the state by bench-pressing 225 pounds. Her total weight lifted is 890 pounds.
