Two Needville High School athletes were honored at the April 20 school board meeting for their performances at state powerlifting competition. Senior Landon Henke is the 2021-2022 Division 2 State Champion power-lifter, squatting a record 840 pounds. Senior power-lifter Meirabella Rouane placed sixth in the state for Division 2 by bench-pressing 225 pounds. From left are School Board President Chris Janicek, Henke, Houane, Head Girls’ Power-lifting Coach Janna Rychlik, Head Boys’ Power-lifting Coach Travis Hoffer, and Superintendent Curtis Rhodes.