Rishita Bagga, a senior at Travis High School in Richmond, completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University in Dover, DE, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License.
The program took place from June 12-August 5.
Bagga was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and 12th-graders from throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by Vice Admiral, Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase diversity in Naval aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $24,000/student, but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.
The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.
“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for CNAF. “Rishita Bagga has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in her personal and professional journey.”
During the Summer Flight Academy, she passed the FAA written exam, completed 52 hours of flight time, including multiple solo flights, and earned her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits.
