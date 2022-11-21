Third-place winners

Left to right back row – Jenny Jones, Haley Nichols, Landon Brock, Donnie Fondon, Cadon Brock, Trey Richard, Zak Shogren, Karsyn Jones, Elliana Shogren, Lauren Rios. Front row – Josephine Samuel, Josephine Dang, Camilla Trevino, Maggie Richard, Cienna Momchilov, Evelyn Jones, Dori Soward, Aubree Kuperus

Calvary Episcopal School in Richmond headed to Kerrville this past weekend to compete in State Division III TAPPS One Act Play Competition. Episcopal high school students brought home a third-place award in state with their performance of “146 Point Flame” by Matt Thompson. This play tells the story of the historic 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City. Special awards went to Josephine Samuel, who earned Best Actress at district and state competitions, Cienna Momchilov, who earned All Star Cast and Karsyn Jones and Dori Soward, who earned Honorable Mention Cast.

