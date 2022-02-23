The TSTC Foundation receives $28,000 donation  from Saber Power Field Services

Saber Power recently made a $28,000 donation to The TSTC Foundation on behalf of TSTC’s Electrical Power and Controls program. From left, Pete Rowe, The TSTC Foundation’s vice president of external relations; Adrienne Morris, Saber’s marketing coordinator; Paul Beaver, Saber’s director of project development and training; Rick Thompson, Saber’s executive vice president; Brad Bodine, Saber’s director of field services; and John Kennedy, The TSTC Foundation’s senior field development officer at the college’s campus in Fort Bend County, attended the presentation.