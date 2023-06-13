The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO), in partnership with Texas State Technical College, is asking the public for input on internet accessibility, affordability and usage.
BDO, which is administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, will use the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet.
Dale Bundy, TSTC’s Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer, said the survey will assist state officials in finding where reliable internet is needed.
"The Texas Digital Opportunity Survey is an important process in ensuring that all Texas residents have the knowledge and devices needed to participate in the technology reliant economy we live in today,” he said. “Ensuring Texans in all communities have access to fast and reliable internet, affordable devices and digital skills training provides opportunities to readily access education, employment, health, and other essential services. This survey will assist in identifying areas that are not currently served or underserved with these vital resources.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said reliable internet access is important to the state’s future.
“We know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most,” he said. “Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”
BDO expects to complete the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan this fall. To complete the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey, visit https://texasdigitalopportunity.civilspace.io/en/projects/texas-digital-opportunity/engagements/texas-digital-opportunity-plan-public-survey-10-15-minutes/sections/1.
For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.