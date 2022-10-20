On the sidelines, in the stands or on the field, Terry High School students entertain Rangers’ fans all fall long.
Terry High students show their school spiritTerry High School students entertain Rangers’ fansCHEERING FOR THE RANGERSTerry High School marching bandFlying highSmile for the cameraComing downA warm Rangers welcomeA big Terry High saluteReady to playHalftime dancersAll smilesPlaying their hearts outTerry High School cheerleadersFlute at readyMellophones join the melody”We’ve got spirit, yes we do!”Horns at the readyHear ya loud and clearRangers win!Friday night lightsPlaying from the standsGood reason to smile
- By HERALD PHOTOS BY RHONDA TAORMINA
