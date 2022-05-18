ROSENBERG—The first week of the summer 2022 semester at Texas State Technical College’s campus in Fort Bend County started off much like the season itself: hot.
Highs for the week climbed into the 90s as students returned -- or arrived for the first time to pursue hands-on training in their industry of choice.
“I offer a warm, Texas welcome to both our new students and our returning students,” said Bryan Bowling, TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus provost. “We are thrilled that they have chosen TSTC. We are honored to have them on our campus and in our family.”
Associate provost John Kennedy agreed, adding that new students should utilize returning students’ knowledge about how to be successful at TSTC.
“We’re excited that they’re here,” he said. “We’re excited to prepare them for a great career down the road.”
Adolfo Torres, a Diesel Equipment Technology student, has big goals for the semester.
“To learn as much as possible,” he said. “To find a job that could help me learn both on the job and from school.”
Chadrick James Jr., another Diesel Equipment Technology student, hopes to avoid procrastination as he looks ahead to completing his training in December.
“When you get into the later semesters, it’s like a mental change,” he said. “We really build the world. It’s all about why you’re here.”
Diesel engine specialists are in high demand in Texas, and the number of positions is forecast to grow by 14% through 2028, according to onetonline.org. At 23,950, the state employs the highest number of diesel engine specialists in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
Still, meeting that demand can be a challenge, Bowling said.
“Never in our history has there been such an unfulfilled need for skilled technicians in the world,” he said. “Regardless of the program of choice, students have a team of TSTC teammates dedicated to their success. There’s a marketplace that cannot wait to employ them, and we’ll help them on the journey.”
Diesel Equipment Technology is one of TSTC’s Money-Back Guarantee programs. If a participating graduate does not get hired in the industry within six months of earning their degree, TSTC will refund their tuition.
Registration for the fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.