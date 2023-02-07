Student shares how he found TSTC’s Cybersecurity program

ROSENBERG — Students come to Texas State Technical College for a variety of reasons. Sometimes they know exactly what skills they want to learn. Other times, like with Dillon Keltner, it is not until they have looked into the programs that they discover their passion.
Dillon Keltner is a fifth-semester student getting set to graduate at the end of the spring semester. He was born and raised in Needville. He will graduate with an associate degree in Cybersecurity.
How did you find TSTC?
My mom and I were looking around for different colleges for me to apply to. I was coming from Wharton County Junior College. When TSTC came up, I saw it wasn’t far and gave me a two-year plan. I looked further into it and took a tour. I decided it was a nice place, and so I applied.
What made you decide to enter the Cybersecurity program?
When I first found TSTC, I was looking through the programs and found this one to be very interesting. It wasn’t something I had ever done before, but it sounded like fun. I knew I wanted to do something with computers, I just wasn’t sure what until I found this program. I wasn’t a big fan of scripting, and this program doesn’t do much on that side of things.
What are your plans for once you graduate?
Right when I’ve graduated, my first plan is to find a job. I’m ready to move out of my parents’ house and move into the real world. I’m ready for a job that keeps my brain going every day. The best part about finding a job is knowing that I’m moving forward with my life rather than being stuck in one place. TSTC has really helped me feel like that.
I’m not really sure where I want to work yet, whether local or statewide. My options are open at this point. I do plan on taking further certification tests, but finding a job is what I want to do first.
What do you feel has been the most helpful thing that you have learned at TSTC?
What I’m learning right now from Mr. Phillips (the lead instructor) is definitely the most helpful. Every day he gives me advice about what I should expect when looking for jobs, and I make sure to take notes and pay attention closely.
TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a certificate of completion in Cybersecurity at the East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, Marshall, North Texas and Waco campuses, as well as online. The program is recognized as a Texas Skill Standards Board (TSSB) program by the Texas Workforce Investment Council.
According to onetonline.org, digital forensic analysts in Texas can earn a median salary of $84,220 a year. The website projected that there would be a 20% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.
For more information about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.
