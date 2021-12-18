While other students were enjoying their weekends off this fall, Beasley Elementary School fifth-grader Isabela Nava spent time indoors studying a list of words.
Isabela’s dedication to her school work paid off handsomely on Thursday: She won her campus’ spelling bee.
The 11-year-old will represent Beasley at the district spelling bee next month.
Fellow fifth-grader Delilah Resendiz, 11, finished second and will serve as alternate if Isabela cannot attend the district bee.
Beasley Elementary Principal Laura Haugvoll, who served as the announcer at the campus bee, said this year’s spelling contest broke a school record as the longest ever, ending after 13 rounds.
“You guys did an outstanding job,” she told the 25 young competitors. “We’re super proud of you for making it this far. There are only 25 students who qualified to be here today out of a school of 400 students so you should be super proud.”
She reminded the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade contestants that they will have many more opportunities to compete. Competition is open to students 3-8th grade.
Competition was fierce from the start.
Three students went out in the first round, four in the second round, five in the third round and four in the fourth round.
Only nine students remained in the competition at the start of Round Five, which saw one student exit the contest.
By Round Six, Isabela and Delilah faced six other competitors, two of whom did not advance to Round Seven.
One student tripped up in Round Seven and two in Round Eight.
The three remaining students each correctly spelled their word in Round Eight to advance to Round Nine where one student tripped up.
Isabela correctly spelled “sardine” in Round 10 and “decimal” in Round 11 to win the contest.
Isabela said her sister, Cristal, 20, helped her study for the bee.
Winning their classroom bees to advance to the campus bee were:
Third grade — Araceli Montoya, Kason Nguyen Genesis Cisneros, Katherine Henriquez, Camelia Fierros, Chadrick Thompson and Jeremiah Miramontes.
Fourth Grade — Oscar Fuentes, Serenity Villasana, Whitlee Wilson, Paul Flores, Carlos Nunez, Nathen Aguillon, Raymond Longoria and Antonio Strauss.
Fifth Grade — Ginger Gast, Serenity Doyle, Linsey Mejia, Dulce Aparicio, Delilah Resendiz, Natali Mancia, Isabela Nava, Weston Wilson, Addison Tatum, Isaias Torres and Shaila Padron.
Serving as judges were Monique James, Rosabel Perez and Laura Spiegel.
