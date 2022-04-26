1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg
Phone: (281)341-7500
Email: stpaulrosenberg@yahoo.com
Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Church
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Stéphane Kalonji
*Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 9:30 A.M.
Children’s message: offered during Sunday worship.
*Fellowship: 10:45 A.M.
*Bible Study/Sunday School: 11:00 – 11:45 A.M.
*Women’s Bible Study: Dorcas Circle meets the third Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. each month and Sisters of Faith Circle meets the third Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. each month.
*St. Paul & Peace Men’s Bible Study, Fellowship and Meal: Last Wednesday each month at 6:00 p.m.
*Youth Ministry Bible Talk and Meal: Every first Tuesday of the month, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Events and trips scheduled throughout the year.
*Quilting Group: Second Monday of the month, 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
*Lutheran Glocks for the Flock Gun Club: Second Saturday each month at 11:00 a.m. at G2G Family Shooting Range, 25635 SW Freeway, Rosenberg.
*International Mission Work: Congo Mission
Facebook: Congo Mission International
We support mission work in Congo DRC where our Pastor goes every year, in July, for three weeks.
Sunday, May 1 we will be having a Homecoming Celebration and invite everyone to join us for fellowship and a meal following worship.
St. Paul Youth Ministry Bible Study will meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m.
