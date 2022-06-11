TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/10/2022)-- The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
Jonathan Adams of Sugar Land (77479) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.
Elizabeth Blanco Saenz of Sugar Land (77479) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Fine Arts.
Shelby Crommett of Missouri City (77459) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
Elizabeth Garcia of Fulshear (77441) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Nickell Grant of Fresno (77545) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Cassidy Hyman of Fulshear (77441) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
Kelsey Jones of Sugar Land (77478) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Caroline Petrie of Missouri City (77459) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
