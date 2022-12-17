Chaired by St. John’s United Methodist Church members, Cathy Madron and Vicki Ward, Santa’s elves turned donations into 1200 decorative gifts for the Smith Elementary Christmas store.
Students earned coupons in several categories and used them to “buy” two presents. The presents were then wrapped and tagged by volunteers. With wrapped presents in hand, they visited Mrs. Claus, Bunnie Moore, for a candy cane making it a perfect shopping day.
The camaraderie between church members as they prepared presents for the store is memorable, but the delight on little faces and the big smiles warmed one’s heart.
