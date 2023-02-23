ONGOING
— The Garden Club of Richmond is again offering No. 1 “fancy-leafed” caladium bulbs for sale, which the club explained is best for the Fort Bend area. Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up on March 1, 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond.
— The Fort Bend Black Heritage Society of Rosenberg presents a Black History Month exhibit throughout the month of February. The event takes place through Feb. 28 at Jewel’s Treasure Chest, 909 Sixth St. Rosenberg, which is open 9-5 Tuesday through Saturday.
— The city of Rosenberg will hold its annual Safe Harbor Warrant Days on Feb. 28 and March 7 for individuals who know they have an active warrant for their arrest from the city of Rosenberg. Safe Harbor program provides individuals with three opportunities to make things right before the annual Case Resolution Campaign formerly known as the Warrant Round-Up. This year’s Case Resolution Campaign will be held March 19-25 and arrests for outstanding warrants will be made.Rosenberg Safe Harbor Days take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 8:30-11 a.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 7, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.Rosenberg Municipal Court Judge Phyllis Ross said individuals without standing warrants shouldn’t feel worried about being arrested during Safe Harbor Days. “We want to offer people the opportunity to clear warrants ahead of the Case Resolution Campaign and avoid arrest,” she explained. “This is your opportunity to work with us to resolve your case. I’m here to help you help yourself.” To find out if you have a warrant, or to register for a hearing, contact Rosenberg Municipal Court at 832-595-3450.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
— The Central Fort Bend Chamber and Fort Bend Chamber will present the 2023 Fort Bend County Day in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 23. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austi to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.
— The city of Rosenberg invites the public to a “Perk Your Park” ground breaking ceremony at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 SH 36, in Rosenberg, at 10 a.m. This ceremony will be a kick-off to the Perk your Park grant project that the City of Rosenberg won this past fall 2022.
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
— St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church will host its annual Spring Fest at Columbus Hall in Needville Feb. 26. A chicken-fried steak meal with all the trimmings will be prepared by Quentin Fojtik and the St. Paul’s Family Cookers. The event is serving from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., although the rest of the activities of the day last until 3 p.m. There will also be an amazing pastry sale prepared by some of the best German and Czech bakers in the county. In addition, there will be both a live and silent auction, a 30-item raffle with fantastic prizes, and adult party wagon, a country store and plant sale, a beautiful basket raffle and lots of games and entertainment for the children.The live auction starts at noon. Proceeds from the event will help with additional renovations to the church. Presale meal tickets and raffle tickets are available from St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, its members and Kinfolks Antiques. Tickets are $12. For additional information, please call Julie Shavers at 713-539-7595, Larry Cario at 979-793-6357 or St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church at 979-793-4305.
SATURDAY, MAR. 4
— The Fairchilds Volunteer Fire Department is planning to hold its 39th annual benefit dinner and dance on Saturday, March 4, at the Needville Columbus Hall, 13631, SH 36. The event includes the always-popular auctions and raffles. Home-cooked chicken fried steak dinner will be served. Entry fee is $40 per person. Presale tickets for dinner only. Dinner is served from 6-8 p.m. Dance takes place from 8-midnight for those 18 years old and older. Emotions Band will provide the dance music. Tickets are available at the fire station or by calling 979-793-6676 or via Facebook page at Facebook@Fairchild VFD.
— The city of Rosenberg will host its paper shredding event on Saturday, March 4, at Rosenberg City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.The event is free and open to Rosenberg residents only from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. To participate in the event, residents must show proof of residency onsite (city utility bill, driver’s license or other form of identification) or residents may verify their address ahead of time by picking up a “fast pass” from citizens relations at city hall or the Rosenberg Civic Center (3825 SH 36 S) by Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. This is a contactless, drive-thru event. The “fast pass” will allow residents to move through the line without having to stop to have your address verified on-site. Residents must stay in their vehicle and onsite personnel will remove documents from the vehicle for secure onsite shredding and recycling. Only eight boxes will be shredded per vehicle at one time. More than eight boxes can be shredded, but the participant must re-enter the line for each eight boxes. Items must be placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and clearly labeled for shredding.Items that can be shredded are paper documents (including confidential items), hanging file folders, folders with brads, manila folders, paper clips and binder clips, staples, notebooks, check books, magazines, newspapers, floppy discs and compact discs.Items that cannot be shredded are: 3-ring binders, plastic sheet protectors, cardboard boxes, electronics, metal, plastic amd trash.For more information, visit the city’s website at rosenbergtx.gov or call citizens relations at 832-595-3301.
FRDAY, MARCH 24
— The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg will host its second annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet at 5 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Seating is limited. Individual tickets are $60. Tables of eight are $480.Please visit www.blackcowboymuseum.org for more information or call Larry Callies at 281-787-3308. The meal will be Catered by Smoltz BBQ. 2023 hall of fame inductees are David Solomon, Gary Richards, Calvin Greely Sr. , Jeff Cook, Harold Miller, Sherman Richardson.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
— Abigail’s Place will host its annual Puttin’ on the Glitz Gala fundraiser at Safarie Texas Ranch at 6 p.m. The 20s theme gala includes music and dancing, live and silent auctions, cigar lounge, wine pull, and much more. Proceeds help Abigail’s Place, which provides help to displaced single moms. Tickets available at www.abigailsplace.org/puttin-on-the-glitz-gala.
