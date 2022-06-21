HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Needville, TX

Hannah Rader

Richmond, TX

Lilibryn Broekhuis

Stephen Castillo

Chelsea Cumings

Sharlyne Dimalanta

Meixi Dong

Caitlyn Goodeaux

Benjamin Grinestaff

Racheal Hayes

Vanessa Maldonado

Malik Mason

Mason Mcclimans

Divine Morah

Izaias Oviedo

Amber Richey

Rosemary Stegent

Kaitlyn Velez

Kaitlea Voehl

Avery Williams

Rosenberg, TX

Nawal Aldandashi

Margaret Coomes

Jackera Davis

Morgan Dawson

Ogheneruona Odharo

Cortasia Oneal

Adriana Rangel

Olivia Salazar

Cassandra Tubwell

Sugar Land, TX

Ahmet Akin

Kaylah Alexander

Ryan Bailey

Jacob Brogdon

Caitlin Fell

Paige Klase

Zachary Landis

Scott Morris

Ashlyn Pipes

Matthew Timmer

