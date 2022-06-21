HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Needville, TX
Hannah Rader
Richmond, TX
Lilibryn Broekhuis
Stephen Castillo
Chelsea Cumings
Sharlyne Dimalanta
Meixi Dong
Caitlyn Goodeaux
Benjamin Grinestaff
Racheal Hayes
Vanessa Maldonado
Malik Mason
Mason Mcclimans
Divine Morah
Izaias Oviedo
Amber Richey
Rosemary Stegent
Kaitlyn Velez
Kaitlea Voehl
Avery Williams
Rosenberg, TX
Nawal Aldandashi
Margaret Coomes
Jackera Davis
Morgan Dawson
Ogheneruona Odharo
Cortasia Oneal
Adriana Rangel
Olivia Salazar
Cassandra Tubwell
Sugar Land, TX
Ahmet Akin
Kaylah Alexander
Ryan Bailey
Jacob Brogdon
Caitlin Fell
Paige Klase
Zachary Landis
Scott Morris
Ashlyn Pipes
Matthew Timmer
