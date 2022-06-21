HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Needville, TX

Ethan Kasmir

Hannah Rader

Richmond, TX

Baby Adebanjo

Olubunmi Adesuyi

Parul Aggarwal

Alexandra Alsop

Kimberley Anderson

Mathilde Andry

Lilibryn Broekhuis

Stephen Castillo

Chelsea Cumings

Sharlyne Dimalanta

Meixi Dong

Dylan Faust

Alexandria Glenn

Chelsie Gonda

Esmeralda Gonzalez

Caitlyn Goodeaux

Benjamin Grinestaff

Kayla Gulley

Jacob Harder

Racheal Hayes

Richard Howell

Brian Kaminsky

Jessica Kenebrew

Everett Lane

Saara Maknojia

Vanessa Maldonado

Malik Mason

Mason Mcclimans

Autumn Mcdonald

Crystal Medrano

Megan Moore

Divine Morah

Jordan Okeke

Ossiel Olivares Olalde

Triniti Orr

Izaias Oviedo

Kelsa Pompello

Errick Reyna

Amber Richey

Madison Sonnier

Rosemary Stegent

Kaitlyn Velez

Kaitlea Voehl

Hunter Ward

Avery Williams

Wenlu Yan

Rosenberg, TX

Janet Ajibola

Jocelyn Ajibola

Nawal Aldandashi

Anisha Beverly

Margaret Coomes

Devyn Crittenden

Jackera Davis

Morgan Dawson

Montana Dillard

Courtney Love

Alyssa Mayberry

Sheena Navarro

Ogheneruona Odharo

Cortasia Oneal

Rebekah Pearson

Taylor Pesina

Adriana Rangel

Katarina Rodriguez

Olivia Salazar

Leticia Torres

Cassandra Tubwell

Sugar Land, TX

Ahmet Akin

Kaylah Alexander

Ryan Bailey

Kiren Bangash

Jacob Brogdon

Lauren Brown

Caitlin Fell

Praparnrat Harnboonzong

Aiden Heaps

Paige Klase

Ashley Ladoucieur

Zachary Landis

Alexis Martinez

Findlay Mason

Joseph Mcclelland

Morgan Mcvey

Jason Mercado

Scott Morris

Ariana Nelson

Abimbola Onipede

Ashlyn Pipes

Nicholas Polk

Nigel Roy

Kailey Temple

Matthew Timmer

