HUNTSVILLE — The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Needville, TX
Ethan Kasmir
Hannah Rader
Richmond, TX
Baby Adebanjo
Olubunmi Adesuyi
Parul Aggarwal
Alexandra Alsop
Kimberley Anderson
Mathilde Andry
Lilibryn Broekhuis
Stephen Castillo
Chelsea Cumings
Sharlyne Dimalanta
Meixi Dong
Dylan Faust
Alexandria Glenn
Chelsie Gonda
Esmeralda Gonzalez
Caitlyn Goodeaux
Benjamin Grinestaff
Kayla Gulley
Jacob Harder
Racheal Hayes
Richard Howell
Brian Kaminsky
Jessica Kenebrew
Everett Lane
Saara Maknojia
Vanessa Maldonado
Malik Mason
Mason Mcclimans
Autumn Mcdonald
Crystal Medrano
Megan Moore
Divine Morah
Jordan Okeke
Ossiel Olivares Olalde
Triniti Orr
Izaias Oviedo
Kelsa Pompello
Errick Reyna
Amber Richey
Madison Sonnier
Rosemary Stegent
Kaitlyn Velez
Kaitlea Voehl
Hunter Ward
Avery Williams
Wenlu Yan
Rosenberg, TX
Janet Ajibola
Jocelyn Ajibola
Nawal Aldandashi
Anisha Beverly
Margaret Coomes
Devyn Crittenden
Jackera Davis
Morgan Dawson
Montana Dillard
Courtney Love
Alyssa Mayberry
Sheena Navarro
Ogheneruona Odharo
Cortasia Oneal
Rebekah Pearson
Taylor Pesina
Adriana Rangel
Katarina Rodriguez
Olivia Salazar
Leticia Torres
Cassandra Tubwell
Sugar Land, TX
Ahmet Akin
Kaylah Alexander
Ryan Bailey
Kiren Bangash
Jacob Brogdon
Lauren Brown
Caitlin Fell
Praparnrat Harnboonzong
Aiden Heaps
Paige Klase
Ashley Ladoucieur
Zachary Landis
Alexis Martinez
Findlay Mason
Joseph Mcclelland
Morgan Mcvey
Jason Mercado
Scott Morris
Ariana Nelson
Abimbola Onipede
Ashlyn Pipes
Nicholas Polk
Nigel Roy
Kailey Temple
Matthew Timmer
