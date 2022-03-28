Rodeo team members earn academic honors

Wharton County Junior College rodeo team members were recently honored for their academic achievement. Members were named to the "3.0 Club," the "3.5 Club" or the "4.0 Club" based on their Grade Point Average during the Fall 2021 semester. Pictured, seated, left to right, are Katie Howard of Salisbury, Md.; Kyla Stamps of Harwood; Coy Baxter of Ethel, La.; Kirby Rawlinson of Waller; and Elisabeth Moon of Missouri City. Standing, left to right, are Hadley Broussard of Richmond, Donovan Murphy of Houston, Xavier Davis of East Bernard and Joseph Hammett of Andalusia, Al.
