Milimo “Millie” Reed, who once served as president of the Randle High School and Wright Junior High School parent-teacher organizations at the same time, has been named one of 15 Heroes for Children by the state board of education.
Reed presently serves as president of the Randle PTO and is a board member of the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation.
She was nominated for the coveted state award by Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert.
The state board of education honored the recipients on Friday at the state capitol in Austin. She received a certificate signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Milimo Reed has been a volunteer for seven years at Lamar Consolidated ISD as a parent-teacher organization president where she works to improve school and community relations and her efforts have been instrumental in raising funds for school initiatives and programs,” the certificate states.
Reed and her husband Anthony, who is retired U.S. Navy, have four children, three who presently attend LCISD campuses. Their oldest child, Princess, graduated from George Ranch High School in 2020 and presently serves in the U.S. Navy.
Their daughter Alixandra, 16, attends Randle High School where she competes in track and field. Son Chad, 14, is a member of the Wright Junior High football team and National Junior Honor Society. Millie and Anthony also have a 4-year-old son Avery.
Reed was named the Texas State Board of Education District 7 Volunteer of the Year. District 7 includes Fort Bend County schools.
