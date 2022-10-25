Ready to runRandle High School shows its school spiritFlags a flyin’Randle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spiritRandle High School shows its school spirit