Principals of the year

Lamar CISD is pleased to announce this year’s award winners for Elementary and Secondary Principal of the Year. Lindsey Elementary School Principal Heather Williams was selected as the Elementary Principal of the Year.
Reading Junior High Principal Dr. Sonya Sanzo was selected as Secondary Principal of the Year.
“To say I am honored is an understatement,” Williams said. “I feel so blessed to serve our community alongside my colleagues, who are the most innovative, passionate,
kid-centered educators I have had the pleasure of working with in more than two decades.”
Principal Williams has 26 years of educational experience. In 2000, she was a part of the inaugural staff of Frost Elementary as a teacher for grades 4 and 5. She
continued to serve as a gifted and talented teacher and campus instructional technology specialist throughout the district. In 2017, she was on the inaugural team at Lindsey Elementary, where she continues to serve as principal.
“I am beyond grateful and humbled to be named by my colleagues and fellow principals, who are some of the most dedicated and passionate administrators you will ever
find,” Dr. Sanzo shared. “This group of leaders goes beyond the call of duty daily to raise the bar in education, culture on their campus, and community connections. They are the best of the best! The secondary principals have a heart of gold and a standard
of steel for excellence. I am so proud to be part of this family and could not be more thankful to each of them for choosing me and creating schools where every student is seen and valued.”
Dr. Sanzo has been with the district for 23 years and 30 years total in education. She began her Lamar CISD tenure as a counselor at Huggins Elementary, later working
at Briscoe Junior High, and Wertheimer Middle. Later, she became an assistant principal when Reading Junior High opened in 2010, and became a principal at Wessendorff Middle in 2015, before returning to Reading as a principal in 2018. She is also a part of
the Holdsworth Leadership Program and assists in leading the Be the One Leadership Academy for aspiring administrators.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.