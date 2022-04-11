Nothing’s set in stone. The year 2021 proved that adage.
In schools, teachers juggled in-person and online instruction.
Students struggled with missing friends and having cherished traditions cancelled.
Administrators searched for ways to not only educate students but to keep their staffs motivated and encouraged.
For yearbook students, 2021 presented a new set of hurdles – sports cancelled at the last minute, clubs that ceased to meet and having less than half of the student body on campus. Putting together a book to reflect a year for all students meant staffers had to rethink the entire yearbook process.
At Foster High School, not only did the Falcon staff successfully reimagine the yearbook, their efforts earned them recognition as a national Pacemaker Finalist with the National Scholastic Press Association, the highest award a yearbook staff can achieve. “This is the first time any school in Lamar CISD’s history has been nominated for a Pacemaker award,” adviser and journalism teacher Danielle Bell said.
The yearbook is also a NSPA Design of the Year Finalist. The Falcons also earned an Honorable Mention designation, placing them in the top 10 yearbooks in the nation.
Last year’s staff flew to Los Angeles, Calif. recently and placed seventh in Best of Show in Yearbooks.
“I could not be prouder of them and the work they did,” Bell said. “Whether they win one plaque or 15 plaques, they did an amazing job in a year that everything seemed impossible. They represented Foster well.”
The road to earning the highest distinction in yearbook publishing wasn’t easy and required out-of-the-box thinking, creativity and determination to take a different path.
At The Beginning
Yearbooks have a theme to reflect what’s happening on campus. Coming up with a theme to reflect a bizarre year wasn’t easy. The idea came early when Bell was telling the staff on a Zoom call everything was subject to change, especially at the last minute. It was during that call they realized nothing was set in stone.
The staff immediately knew those three words summed up what they were feeling and experiencing. The phrase, “Subject to Change” became their theme. They also realized a traditional yearbook, where pages are devoted to teams, clubs and academics, wouldn’t work.
Their design was inspired by a Pinterest designed called “Afro Fusion,” a combination of African and Western designs utilizing organic shapes, staffer Sasha Golovine explained.
The Falcon staff used four colors, blue, green, orange and yellow, throughout the book and they printed different covers in those colors.
Meetings, games and events were rescheduled at the last minute or cancelled. Photographers weren’t able to shoot from the field – they had to stay in the stands. Plus students attending school from home couldn’t access the district servers. Editor-in-chief Edie Peffley said they had to rethink the entire process.
“It was intense to say the least,” she said.
Her position required patience, especially when juggling the staff’s other commitments, schedules and technology issues. Then there was the added requirement of linking on-site students with those at home and making sure everyone had an equitable work load.
“There were moments of extreme frustration,” she said.
Kaainaat Meghani agreed with the hurdles they faced.
“We weren’t able to meet as a group,” she said. “We were secluded, so we used Zoom to communicate.”
A combination of patience and flexibility were crucial to success. For those at home, Edie found tasks for them – editing photos or completing on-line design projects, for example.
In addition to storing all photos and work on the district’s server, the staff members working from home utilized Google Drive, constantly moving photos and spreads from one platform to the other to fit the needs of either an online staffer or one who was at the school in person.
They used an online software program, Studio Works, provided by Balfour Publishing to lay out the pages, which made it easy to work remotely or from school. Students also had access to Adobe software, both at home and on campus.
“We had to use Photoshop, resize the element and then put it on Studio Works and onto each individual layer,” Isabella Babba said.
“Edie also made YouTube tutorials for us,” Isabella added. “Everything was triple the work.”
Whereas a traditional page might use two or three layers, it wasn’t unusual for one page in the Foster yearbook to have 15 graphic design layers.
Blending the Staff
There was still the issue of finding a way for the on-site staffers to work seamlessly with those attending classes at home.
Staffer Claire Frazier never stepped foot on the Foster campus last year.
“I felt at some points I was missing things,” she said. “I kept thinking I’d come the next six weeks, but I never could.”
She was able to attend work nights after school, but she still had to work on a MacBook with a cracked screen where only a quarter of the screen was visible.
“Everything was subject to change, including my laptop,” Claire said laughing.
Staffers had to deal with Covid restrictions when covering events.
“I love taking photos, and we needed content,” Sasha said describing attending football games. “We’d have to sit in the bleachers and take the pictures from far away and use a post-photo process to get what we needed.”
Some remote staffers were able to come to the campus after school to work in the yearbook room.
“We had work nights,” Jayden Hubbell said. “We worked so late to publish our last seven spreads.”
Keeping track of who was covering what activity, making sure remote students were covered in the yearbook and promoting yearbook sales was a never-ending task starting back in the summer.
“There was one thing Foster High School students would get during a Covid year and that was the yearbook,” Bell said. “Every time it got hard, we kept going. We had to do this. We never wavered or gave up.”
Throughout the year, Maya Lenderman said Bell encouraged them to keep the faith. With the amount of stress the staff was under, they said mini-meltdowns happened.
“Ms. Bell was so comforting,” Sasha said. “She made us feel very comfortable and brought so many different people together.”
Sasha added that Bell created bonds and diffused any conflict immediately. She also motivated them to give their best work, even when they were discouraged.
“Ms. Bell would hold her hand up to her chin and tell us that was the standard. Then she’d hold her hand above her head and say ‘this is where we need to be,’” Sasha said.
The staff took to heart advice from their teacher and decided not to let Covid circumstances stop them.
Forging Bonds
Creating a successful yearbook was their ultimate goal. However, the staff said they gained so much more than a finished product.
Whitney Smith came to Foster mid-way through last year and joined both the cheer squad and the yearbook staff. She said joining the yearbook staff was a game changer.
“I walked into Foster without any friends, but I found them in yearbook,” she said.
“Foster is the 10th school I’ve attended. I was oblivious to what I was supposed to do. But the staff was so nice, and they were so uplifting that I felt at home right away.”
They also had high praise for their teacher.
“Ms. Bell always knows the right thing to say,” Whitney said.
Edie said Bell encouraged her to grow personally and professionally.
“She allowed me to take the stage and push the staffers to places we’d never gone before,” Edie said. “Her flexibility was so inspiring and allowed us to create a book that pushed boundaries.”
Pushing those boundaries wasn’t always easy. Each one of them had at least one meltdown as the work was overwhelming.
“But Ms. Bell was so comforting and she made everything so comfortable,” Sasha said. “She’s like a mom to us. She brought so many different people together.”
Meagan agreed.
“She’s good at diffusing conflict and she creates bonds,” Meagan said.
The staff feels working on the yearbook, meeting deadlines, selling and creating ads and learning to work effectively with teachers, administrators, coaches and parents taught them life-long skills.
“Ms. Bell got us ready for the real world,” Whitney said.
The Award
Bell has won numerous awards and accolades over her 10-year career as a yearbook adviser and 20 as an educator. She had been nominated for a Pacemaker three times before but this was a first nomination for Foster. She watched the live announcements on Twitter, fingers crossed, as finalists were named, state by state.
“They said John and Randolph and then I screamed,” she said with a smile.
The staff said they knew something was up when they came in the room and their teacher was in tears. Happy tears, they quickly discovered.
“This book was so much work, and it was my freshman year,” said Maegan Carroll. “I was so inspired by my older sister, Riley, who was the sports editor last year. It was an honor to be her with her and we got to share that moment.”
Bell had nothing but praise for her staff who completed an award-winning yearbook in a tumultuous year.
“I never expected or intended to sit in this class and have this happen in a year when nothing was certain or guaranteed,” Bell said.
Despite the frustrations, Edie said the year was one of the best experiences of her high-school career.
“I felt I found my groove. I’ll always look back fondly on being the editor. I found the community was so incredible, and I was happy I could help facilitate that kind of environment,” she said.
The National Scholastic Press Association awards the prestigious Pacemaker award once a year. The award recognizes the best of the best yearbooks in the nation. Pacemaker winners are announced at the NSPA’s annual convention in Los Angeles. Yearbooks from 19 states earned Pacemaker-finalist status this year. Texas set the pace with 16 finalists. The NSPA pacemaker, founded in 1921, is one of the oldest awards for scholastic journalism.
