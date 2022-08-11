The Fort Bend County Retired Educators Association held their "Not Going Back To School" breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Long Acres Ranch in Richmond. Retired educators were treated to breakfast and musical entertainment from the Sugar Sisters from Sugar Land. The educators also heard from Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens Jr. and Curtis Rhodes, Needville ISD superintendent, on the state of education in their districts.
Members heard about opportunities to volunteer in the community, member benefits and news from the legislature. To generate funds for scholarships, members participated in two raffles, one for free membership for a year and one for a quilt made by members of Peace Lutheran Church. The winner of the quilt was Suzanne Unruh, and the winners of not having to pay dues for the year were Pat McCoulskey and Maryann Williams.
Centerpieces for the breakfast were school supplies and school boxes, and those supplies were donated to Beasley Elementary. Principal Laura Haugvoll and assistant principal Laura Spiegel were on hand to accept the donations. The organization is collecting children's books as their service project for the year.
Retirees from Fort Bend County and surrounding areas are invited to join the FBCREA. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Fort Bend History Museum, 500 Houston St. Attendees will hear a presentation from Sandra White on "The History of Lamar Consolidated ISD."
For information on joining the organization, visit their Facebook page, Fort Bend County Retired Educators Association.
