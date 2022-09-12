Lamar Consolidated ISD Athletics added five new rivalry trophies this offseason. Dominantly, the Foster Falcons have already claimed two of them in the first three weeks of the season.
The Falcons grabbed the Rose-Rich Rumble trophy Friday night with a 41-0 District 10-5A DI win over Terry at Guy K. Traylor Memorial Stadium in Rosenberg.
Foster already held the Battle of the Brazos paddle trophy after a Week 1 win over George Ranch.
The Falcons and head coach Shaun McDowell are riding high entering Week 4.
“This year is redemption; this is revenge,” McDowell said. “We have a big-time chip on our shoulder this offseason.
“These guys understand that we’re trying to be physical in all facets of the game.
“We want them to play like we’re angry at the world.”
The Rose-Rich Rumble Trophy has a train placed atop a wooden base, which coach McDowell lifted after the game.
Speaking of trains: A train rolling down the tracks is one way to describe Foster junior running back/defensive Ashton Ojiaku.
Ojiaku tore up the Terry defense for nearly 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“This has been exciting,” Ojiaku said. “I have to give all the props to my o-line. They have been doing a great job.”
Ojiaku scored Foster’s final four scores with runs of 12, 2, 48 and 65 yards.
McDowell is happy with his team’s ability to run the ball early in the 2022 season.
“You never want to be one-dimensional,” McDowell said. “Even though we run a spread offense, we want to establish the run. We’ll be able to put it over their heads after they creep into the box.
“Our o-line is working well. I’m an old o-line coach at heart, and I just want to run power.”
Foster jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind senior quarterback JT Fayard, who threw a touchdown pass to Micah Linzy-Williams and ran for a one-yard score.
“It feels pretty good (to be 3-0),” Fayard said. “But we have a lot of work to do.”
The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers.
Senior linebacker Christopher Gore intercepted a pass in the first half, while junior Konnor Hanks and senior Chase Canada recovered second-half fumbles.
Foster has allowed only 14 points over its first 12 quarters.
Terry had only a handful of highlights to hang their hat on Friday night. Trumaine Mitchell and Marvin Thomas led the way on offense.
Cameron Lewis and Keelin Perry were able to make key stops on defense.
“This is on me,” Terry head coach Darnell Jackson said. “I’m not afraid to take it on the chin.
“I have to do a better job of preparing our coaching staff and our guys.
“There are some things we need to work on, specifically ball security.
“Right now, we just need to get healthy.”
The black and gold gang is 3-0 with three rivalry wins, beating their Battle of FM 359 counterparts, Travis, in Week 2. Foster heads into Week 4 at Angleton, a game that heavily shapes the District 10-5A DI playoff picture.
Terry (2-1) will remain at home at Traylor Stadium against Magnolia for Homecoming.
