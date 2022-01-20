A new scholarship, the Louis William Cumings III and Elinore Pascoe Cumings Nursing and Allied Health Professions Scholarship, was recently established and will assist Wharton County Junior College students pursuing careers in healthcare. The scholarship will provide six $1,000 scholarships in each of the Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 terms.
Students must be enrolled in six or more credit hours at WCJC in a certificate, degree or in life science courses intending to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue an allied health profession. WCJC offers health profession programs in Associate Degree Nursing, Biology, Chemistry, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Human Services, Kinesiology, Physical Therapy Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Vocational Nursing and Pre-baccalaureate Nursing.
Qualified students must also come from a historically underserved student population, which may include first- generation students, low-income students and ethnic or racial minority students.
The scholarships are made available through the generosity of Rosenberg residents Louis William Cumings III and Elinore (Ellie) Pascoe Cumings.
“This scholarship is in honor of family members past and present who are or were nurses,” the couple stated. “We believe strongly in serving others throughout our 61 year marriage, which we have done through service in YMCA, church ministries, social work, and volunteer work with agencies serving others, especially children.”
For more information about the scholarship, please visit wcjc.edu, access the financial aid link and then the scholarship link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.