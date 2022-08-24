Each first-year teacher at Needville ISD received a $100 Amazon gift card from Needville Education Foundation (NEF).
“These are teachers who have never had their own classrooms before, and our intentions are that they spend the funds on items for their classrooms,” said NEF Executive Director Shelley Krauss. “We are so excited for this group and hope they find their permanent home teaching at NISD.”
Certified teachers in all grade levels at NISD, including art, performance, librarians and counselors, have received NEF grant applications, which must be returned by 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Just before Christmas Break each year, Krauss and NEF board members deliver grants to surprised recipients who are unaware their requests have been granted.
Last year, nearly $31,500 in grants were presented to educators at all four NISD campuses. In the nine years since NEF was founded, a total of more than $400,000 in grants has been given to NISD teachers.
Krauss said the money is used to help teachers fund innovative ways to educate their students.
“Needville Education Foundation is here to support NISD teachers and help them grow their classrooms,” Krauss said. “Sometimes they see something at a conference that believe will work great with their students, or they want something that will enhance the learning experience on a subject they’re teaching or a book their class is reading. We encourage them to think outside the box and submit grant applications for whatever they need to help them help their students be successful in the classroom. We are always thrilled to see what works in education today.”
Only one fundraiser is held each year to provide funds for the grants.
Mark your calendars because the 2022-2023 school year’s Blue Jean Ball is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, at the Columbus Club Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville.
There will plenty of fun, food, music, dancing, and live and silent auctions.
Information on ticket prices and sale dates will be released soon, but Krauss said auction items are always accepted and can be dropped off at the NISD administration building.
To arrange pick-up of auction items, or for more information about the Blue Jean Ball or NEF, call Krauss at 979-793-4308, ext. 1205.
