Early voting for the May 6 General Election has drawn to a close, meaning Needville ISD patrons have one chance left to cast their ballots.
Election Day voting for Needville ISD and the city of Needville takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fort Bend County Road and Bridge, 9119 Long St. in Needville.
Board President Chris Janicek is unopposed for his Position 7 seat, but Vice President Kim Janke is being challenged for his Position 6 seat on the board by Tyler Bridges.
Janke running for reelection
Janke, 67, has served on the school board for 18 years, the past four as vice president.
He and his wife Phyllis have been married 43 years and attend St. Mark’s Episcopal Church near George Ranch Historical Park.
The Jankes have two children and three grandchildren, with another expected soon. Their oldest grandchild will attend kindergarten at Needville Elementary in the fall.
For the past six years, Janke has served as warehouse manager for Helena Agri-Enterprises in East Bernard.
He is vice president of Gulf Coast Association of School Boards, director of the Fort Bend County Farm Bureau Board, and was a member of the Needville Youth Fair and Needville Harvest Fest for many years.
Janke has served with many other volunteer organizations as well, and said he likes to help others and always tries to do “whatever needs to be done.”
“I want to return to the school board to see that the growth we are experiencing in Needville and this great school district is taken care of in a way in which we continue to provide a top-notch education for students at all grades levels,” he said. “We teach all Blue Jays the same.”
In reference to the bond issue on the May 6 General Election ballot, Janke said, “We have so any projects going on, and I want to make sure we get this building project going. I have the construction expertise and knowledge of the legislative process as well, having testified in Austin before on Needville’s behalf. I have a lot of ability and knowledge that will help all our students.”
Bridges is Position 6 challenger
Bridges, 32 is a Needville native and a 2008 graduate of Needville High School.
His wife of six years, Tabitha, graduated from Needville High School in 2007.
They have four children, one of whom attends NISD and another who will attend school there in the fall.
Bridges is an entrepreneur and real estate investor who is interested in serving on Needville’s Economic Development Council as well as becoming an NISD trustee.
“Nearly all of my life has been spent in Needville; I attended school here and received my diploma, and one day my children will as well,” he said. “I want to make sure Needville is moving in the proper direction, both now and in the future; so, with that said, to ensure that Needville has access to all of our perspectives, expertise and experiences, I think the younger generation needs to get more involved locally.
“In Needville, as in many other localities, once a person is elected, they often occupy that position for a considerable amount of time. Without any challenge, the incumbent wins most of the time. Now that will change, and I am confident that I will benefit NISD in a variety of ways,” said Bridges. “Since I have children enrolled in the district, I naturally want to see NISD succeed, but I also think that the NISD board would benefit from my unwavering focus on detail and new viewpoint on the always-evolving K–12 environment.”
Janicek unopposed for office
Janicek, 68, is a 1972 graduate of Needville High School and has been married to his wife Sandra for 45 years.
They have two daughters and one grandson who graduated from the campus, and a grandson who is currently a freshman there.
The family attends St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville.
Janicek has been on the school board since 2008 and is in his sixth year as president.
He also serves as president of Needville Harvest Festival, Inc., which manages Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, and is president of Gulf Coast Area School Board Association for Region 4.
In addition, Janicek serves as chairman of the Leroy Miksch Senior Citizens Fundraising Committee and is a Steering Committee member for Go Public, which advocates for public schools in the Gulf Coast area and throughout the state of Texas.
As a retired educator and coach who taught for 32 years, Janicek said his belief in the public education system is what fuels his desire to serve others.
“Education, to me, is so very important for not only the youngsters who attend our schools now, but also those who are going to be coming to our district; and the growth is non-stop,” he said. “My experience as a past teacher, and being on the school board as long as I have, helps enable our district to provide that quality education and learning environment our teachers and students have come to know.”
Janicek described himself as being “totally committed to Texas public education” and said he enjoys seeing students progress from elementary through graduation.
“There’s nothing like seeing how they develop and become superior, excellent citizens,” he said. “I love seeing them prepare for their future.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.