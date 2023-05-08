Needville ISD voters handily passed one proposition on the May 6 ballot, but another was narrowly defeated.
Voters approve facilities
The vote for Proposition A was 649 for and 314 against, with a total of 963 ballots cast.
“Thanks to the Needville community’s support and awareness of the urgent need for facilities to serve our rapid growth, Proposition A was easily passed,” said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes. “It provides $200 million for instructional facilities including a new junior high and additional elementary school.”
Proposition B focused on $25 million in athletic facilities, but failed marginally. Voters cast 511 ballots against the proposition and 449 in favor, for a total of 960.
Proposition B would have provided $25 million in upgrades to existing athletic facilities for all sports and the construction of a new baseball/softball complex with seating, concessions and restrooms.
“We want to thank the voters for turning out for the election and for their dedication to the youth of Needville as we work to provide them with a quality education,” said Rhodes. “The administration and school board of NISD will continue to maintain the district’s status as a leader in education in the state of Texas.”
Incumbents returned to office
Needville ISD School Board President Chris Janicek was unopposed for his Position 7 seat, but garnered 792 votes nonetheless.
Janicek is a 1972 graduate of Needville High School and has been on the school board since 2008. He has served the past six years as president.
Vice President Kim Janke was returned to his Position 6 seat on the board after being challenged by Tyler Bridges.
Voters cast 605 ballots for Janke and 267 for Bridges, totaling 872.
Janke has served on the school board for 18 years, the past four as vice president.
The next board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at which time the incumbents will be sworn into office and the board will be organized for the coming year.
