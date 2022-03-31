Twirlers from Needville attended the Marching Auxiliaries National Competition in Arlington TX on March 26th. Members from KTPS fared very well at this contest.
The KTPS Senior Team consisting of Emily Wittneben, Kenzie Dees, and Hope DeLeon (there is a 4th member-Lissa Kubena but she could not attend) competed in the Dance Twirl Team category with their dance twirl routine to Praying.
They placed 1st in this category. In addition they won the Grand National Champion Twirler award, and the Overall Top Award Winner for all of the Auxiliary Teams competing. There were over 24 teams competing in Color Guard, Winter Guard, and Twirling. One of the judges commented that this routine was her favorite routine from the entire season. This was a huge compliment to these hard working young ladies.
The KTPS Group consisting of Makayla Baranowski, Kinsley Aldrich, and Kaylee Trevino won 1st Place Youth Ensemble for the dance twirl routine to Mama Mia.
In the Solo category, Ellie Mayard won 1st in the Tot Division and Shelby Baranowski came in 2nd. In the Mini Twirl Solo category, Makayla Baranowski won 1st. In the Youth Category Avery Dees placed 4th, Kaylee Trevino Placed 6th, and Kinsley Aldrich placed 7th. In the Junior Category, Hope DeLeon placed 1st, and Mackenzie Dees placed 2nd. Finally in the Senior Category, Emily Wittneben placed 2nd.
The team is coached by Tracey Sweeny, Stephanie Dees, Madison Jan, Kirby Jan, and Patti Jan.
