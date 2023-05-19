Several Needville High School students who will be competing in three events at the state level in UIL Academics this week were honored by school board members at their May 10 meeting. From left are Board President Chris Janicek; Trustee Chase Raska; Owen Sullivan, Accounting; Jayna Williamson, Computer Applications; Gabriel Pardo, Computer Science; Joshua Kasmir, Computer Science; Delta McFarland, Computer Applications and Computer Science sponsor; Elisabeth Kubena, Computer Applications; Jessica Gibson, Computer Applications; Cannon McKinney, Computer Science; Lauren Krasucky, Accounting sponsor; Seano Cummins, Computer Science and Science; Jason Williamson, Science sponsor; Trustee Glenn Vecera; and Superintendent Curtis Rhodes.