Needville ISD School Board trustees met a week early this month in order to canvass returns and declare results of the May 6 General Election. However, the certified results were not available from the county at that time, so special meeting was called for May 15.
Election results canvassed
At the special meeting, Position 6 Trustee Kim Janke and Position 7 Trustee Chris Janicek were sworn into office after being reelected by voters.
Janicek, who has served the past six years as president of the school board, was returned to that office by unanimous vote.
Likewise, Janke, who has served the past four years as vice president, was unanimously reelected to that position.
Also unanimously reelected to their positions were secretary Scott Valchar and assistant secretary Tim Sbrusch.
Other election results declared by the board were voters’ approval of Proposition A and disapproval of Proposition B.
Proposition A will provide $200 million for much-needed facilities to serve the district’s continued rapid growth.
Proposition B would have provided $25 million in upgrades to existing athletic facilities for all sports and the construction of a new baseball/softball complex.
Also at the special meeting, trustees authorized the issuance of the district’s unlimited schoolhouse bonds.
Salaries approved for 2023-2024
At their May 10 meeting, trustees approved raises for NISD staff members and upped the salary for first-year teachers to $57,000.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said four options for salary increases and starting salaries were considered, and he and Chief Financial Officer Brenda Essenburg recommended the most generous option.
Trustees unanimously agreed, providing a 3 percent raise for all support and administrative staff members and the state-required annual step increase for all teachers, plus an extra $1,500.
Essenburg said property values have increased, providing more revenue for the district, and she felt the decision was a good one.
Rhodes agreed and said NISD staff members provide excellent instruction to the district’s students and he is grateful for their hard work and commitment.
Board members also approved the renewal of the district’s contract with SSC for custodial services, which included a $1 per hour raise for its employees.
Janicek asked SSC Supervisor Dariusz Malachowski to tell his employees they are appreciated every day and at extra-curricular events as well.
Safety film to be installed
Rhodes said Director of Maintenance and Operations Rodney Wieghat and NISD Police Chief Craigan Colunga have been working with Enpro Contracting in Houston to have safety glass film installed on doors and windows at all campuses after school lets out for summer.
Rhodes said the district has been awarded about $230,000 in a safety grant for the state, but the safety film must be installed before the funds can be accessed.
Colunga said the film will be installed on doors and also on windows contiguous to the doors up to 5 feet. He said the film prevents the glass from shattering.
Cost for the installation of the film is $112,541 and the funds will be replaced from the grant as soon as it is received.
Trustees approved the installation of the film and new boilers for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the middle school at a cost of $154,347.
Assistant Superintendent Beth Briscoe reviewed with trustees the annual School Health Advisory Committee report, saying the district remains in compliance with all state-mandated requirements and goes above and beyond in all areas.
Needville High School students heading to state competition in three Academic UIL events were honored by the board.
The students and their events are Seano Cummins, Computer Science and Science; Jessica Gibson, Computer Applications; Joshua Kasmir, Computer Science; Elisabeth Kubena, Computer Applications; Cannon McKinney, Computer Science; Gabriel Pardo, Computer Science; Owen Sullivan, Accounting; and Jayna Williamson, Computer Applications.
Sponsors are: Lauren Krasucky, Accounting; Delta McFarland, Computer Applications and Computer Science sponsor; and Jason Williamson, Science sponsor.
The students will compete May 17 and 18 in Austin.
