Needville ISD’s 2023 property tax rate has been set at $1.2892 per $100 valuation, which is slightly lower than the 2022 rate and considerably lower than a decade ago.
Trustees approved the rate at their Aug. 23 board meeting.
Tax rate, budget adopted
The Maintenance and Operations (M&O) rate saw a big drop at $0.7892, compared to 2022’s rate of $0.9746; but it was offset by a debt service rate increase from $0.318287 in 2022 to $0.5 for 2023.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the state determines school districts’ M&O rates, and NISDS trustees have done an excellent job in keeping taxes as low as possible.
“We’re at about half of what we were 10 years ago,” he said of the overall rate for 2023.
Chief Financial Officer Brenda Essenburg said Fort Bend County Central Appraisal District has certified taxable property values for NISD at $1.6 billion as of July 1.
Board members approved a 2023-2024 balanced budget of $38,934,727, and Rhodes commended Essenburg for all her work on both it and the tax rate calculations.
Essenburg said the current fund balance is a little more than $11 million, and that is expected to increase by about $1 million at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Schematic design approved
Trustees also approved a schematic design for the new junior high, which will be constructed adjacent to the high school on Fritzella Road.
Separate entries for bus and car traffic will come off that road, with bus loading and unloading in back for the campus and all other parking in front.
The first floor will house classrooms, fine arts, dining, athletics, administration, etc. Additional classrooms and a media center will be located on the second floor.
Detached from the main will be an ag/wood/welding shop on the southeast side, and a football practice field with eight-lane track on the southwest side.
In the May General Election, voters approved $200 million for construction of that campus and a second elementary school as well as additions to the high school and other educational needs for the growing district.
Essenburg said a 2 percent increase in attendance is projected districtwide for 2023-2024 compared to last school year, meaning the average daily attendance will be about 3,363.
Off to a great start
Other agenda items approved by trustees include the renewal of: unemployment compensation insurance with the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund (TASBRMF) for $7,521; Workers’ Compensation coverage with TASBRMF for $87,461; and a contract with InterQuest Canine Services at a $10-per-visit increase.
The Student Code of Conduct for 2023-2024 was approved with no changes from last year.
Needville ISD Police Chief Craigan Colunga reported all active-shooter training for teachers has been completed, and administrators from all four campuses said the first week of school was smooth sailing.
Board President Chris Janicek complimented NISD staff and said, “It seems to be a very, very good start to the school year … and a lot of that is a reflection on you.”
He also congratulated Needville Little League All-Stars for their incredible run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
The school board will meet again at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the administration building.
