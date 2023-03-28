At the March 22 Needville ISD School Board meeting, several high school students were honored for advancing to state and national competitions.
Students advance in contests
Two Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) students, Maranda Schulze and Meredith Nessler, advanced to national competition after scoring a 98 in the Teacher-Created Materials division of the organization’s state contest in Round Rock earlier this month.
The young ladies were awarded gold medals for their entry and will compete at the national level at the end of June in Florida.
Also earning gold medals at the state competition were Summer Ferguson, Riley Anderson, Maranda Schulze and Amanda Gibson for their entry in the Chapter Yearbook division.
In the Interactive Bulletin Board division, Riley Anderson and Maranda Schulze received a silver award, and Maddie Baranowski and Law Johnson received a bronze award.
Advisor Kristi Archer said of her 16 TAFE students who competed at the area level in October, 11 advanced to state competition.
“I am so proud of all of the students for their hard work,” she said.
Six band students were also recognized for advancing to state competition.
Among them are sophomores Benjamin Kohleffel and Jared Sury, each of whom received a Division 1 rating at the Region 13 UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in February at Edna High School.
Each young man will perform a marimba solo at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, May 27, at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville.
Freshman Madelyn Martinez, sophomores Hope DeLeon and Mackenzie Dees, and junior Elisabeth Kubena, each earned a Division 1 rating for their solo twirling performances at the Region 13 UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in October at Edna High School.
They will compete in the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, May 27, at Kelley Lane Middle School in Pflugerville.
The trio of Kubena, Dees, and DeLeon also earned a Division 1 rating for their twirling ensemble at the Region 13 UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest and will perform it at the state contest as well.
Band Director Lance Finley and twirling sponsor Patti Jan commended their students for their dedication and abilities, and expressed a great deal of pride in their accomplishments.
Officers continue training
Also at the board meeting, Needville ISD Police Chief Craigan Colunga reviewed with trustees his annual racial profiling report.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requires a detailed report each year, and Colunga said his three officers made a total of 81 traffic stops in 2022, with zero complaints.
He explained that NISD officers make stops throughout the district, where buses travel, not just in school zones.
Colunga’s report stated the ethnicity of the drivers was not known prior to any of the stops.
Of the 81 drivers stopped by NISD officers, 43 were Caucasian, 30 Latino, six African American, one indigenous, and one of Asian/Pacific Island descent.
No searches or arrests were made as a result of any of the traffic stops.
Colunga said last summer, he and Superintendent Curtis Rhodes made the decision to open certain NISD facilities for active-shooter and other training for officers throughout the area.
So far this school year, NISD’s police department has been joined by more than 80 officers from 20 different entities who have received a total of 170 hours of training.
Needville ISD’s officers have received 90 hours of training
“They’ve really stepped it up and they’re doing a great job,” Rhodes said.
Teacher promoted to AP
Because of the large number of students at the elementary school, trustees decided to name a third assistant principal at that campus.
Needville High School special studies teacher Jeremy Perry was approved for that position at the board meeting.
His move to the elementary campus will become official at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, but Perry has already been busy meeting with Principal Stacey Stavinoha and assistant principals Jenny Fajkus and Kadi Casey.
The current enrollment at Needville Elementary is 1,134 and the school houses grades pre-kindergarten through three.
Robert Gadbois, president of Owners Building Resource, LLC, addressed the board about the possibility of his company serving as NISD’s program manager for construction projects trustees are hoping will be funded by the passage of a bond issue on the May 6 General Election ballot.
Continued growth has resulted in the need for a new junior high and a second elementary school, as well as additions to the high school.
No decision on the hiring of a program manager was made at the board meeting.
