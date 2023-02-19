At their Feb. 15 meeting, Needville ISD trustees called a $225 million bond election to address a number of issues, most importantly the district’s continuing growth.
The bond proposal will be spilt into two propositions on the ballot for the May 6 General Election.
Early voting takes place through May 2 at locations throughout the county; however, Election Day voting is only at Fort Bend County Road and Bridge, 9119 Long St. in Needville.
At $200 million, Proposition A focuses on creating more classrooms, improving academic learning environments, and adding security and technology upgrades.
It includes the construction of a new junior high and a second elementary campus as well as additions to the high school.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the junior high is bursting at the seams, with 19 classes being held in 10 portable buildings at that campus.
He also said more than 1,200 students in grades pre-kindergarten through three at the elementary school make the need for a second such campus necessary.
Proposition B totals $25 million for upgrades to Blue Jay Stadium and the construction of a baseball/softball complex.
Rhodes said funds from one proposition cannot be spent on the other.
The recommendation to call the bond election was made following several weeks of research by more than 35 members of a Bond Advisory Committee comprised of parents, teachers and staff members who Rhodes said each offered their own unique perspectives on the district’s needs.
They reviewed NISD’s demographics data and facilities, learned about school finance and the district’s historical property tax rate, and spoke with administrators about academic focus and long-range plans, eventually compiling a list of needs.
Rhodes said that’s how the committee decided which issues need to be addressed first and included in each proposition on the May 6 ballot.
“This very dedicated group of citizens worked diligently on the issues at hand and represented an excellent cross-section of the community,” he added. “I sincerely appreciate their service and that of the school board members for their help in preparing for the future of NISD and increasing academic and athletic opportunities for all our students.”
If both propositions are approved by voters, it would cost the owners of a $200,000 homestead about $24.23 more a month in property taxes.
However, homeowners age 65 and older whose property tax rates have been capped by the Central Appraisal District would not see an increase.
Rhodes said an informational Web site explaining the bond election is being developed, as are printed materials that will be available to anyone for the asking.
In addition, administrators are planning to visit with community and parent groups to explain the issues in detail.
“We’re looking forward to meeting with the community, explaining the needs of the district and answering any questions anyone may have,” said Rhodes. “We truly appreciate the community’s continued support of our excellent students and teachers, and we are blessed to all work together to produce fine, well-rounded young men and women who are ready to face the world when they graduate from Needville ISD.”
Call the NISD administration building at 979-793-4308 to schedule a presentation.
