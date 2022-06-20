Each year, Texas public schools’ trustees are required to earn updated board training hours.
This year’s Texas Association of Schools Board’s Summer Leadership Institute was held in San Antonio, and every Needville ISD trustee attended, as did Superintendent Curtis Rhodes.
The convention took place June 15 through 22 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, a few blocks from the Alamo.
Superintendent Rhodes joined trustees there after attending a UIL Legislative Council meeting on June 13 in Round Rock.
UIL Legislative Council members are superintendents elected by their peer superintendents, and Rhodes is beginning his 13th year representing Region IV 4A school districts.
Region IV extends from Central Texas to Brownsville, and Rhodes was recently elected to his fourth four-year term on the council.
