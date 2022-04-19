While the 2022-2023 school year may seem far off, parents whose children will be pre-kindergarten students at Needville Elementary are already registering them, and the deadline is fast approaching.
Registration ends Friday, April 22, all pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1.
All registration is online, and parents will need to upload their child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, vaccination records, an electric bill, parent or guardian identification, a photo of the child, and proof of income.
To register, visit www.needvilleisd.com and click on “Schools” at the top of the page. Scroll down to Needville Elementary and click on the link for pre-kindergarten registration.
A short video will be followed by step-by-step registration instructions.
