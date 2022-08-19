As students head back to class this month, their safety continues to be in the forefront of the country’s collective mind; and that issue is taken very seriously at Needville ISD.
While the district’s four campuses will continue to operate under a “control close” system, keeping exterior and interior doors locked throughout the school day and visitors to a bare minimum, schools will be open for various events, including education-related meetings.
Security improvements made
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said undisclosed sweeps will be conducted at various times to make certain all doors are locked.
He also said a complete security audit of the exterior and interior of all NISD facilities was conducted earlier this year. As a result, exterior lighting was upgraded at the four campuses.
“All staff is trained in response to active-shooter protocol, along with other emergency protocols,” Rhodes said.
Window “wraps”/tints/screening have been installed at the front of all four schools, allowing those inside to see out, but preventing anyone outside from seeing in.
Also, identification badges will be worn by students and staff in grades four through 12.
“This is an ongoing process,” said Rhodes, “and we will continue to improve and enhance facilities, as well as trainings and protocols, as time moves on.”
Needville ISD Police Chief Craigan Colunga echoed that statement.
Colunga said he, along with his sergeant, Chris Richter, and officers Jacob Zahradnik and Rudy Hernandez, continually train for a wide variety of scenarios, including active-shooter protocol.
Hernandez is new to the NISD police force and has 17 years of service with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
“He lives here and his kids go to school here, and we’re fortunate to have him join us,” Colunga said. “We have a good group of police officers who work for our school district - probably some of the best in the state of Texas - so with their training and their knowledge in law enforcement we, as a school district, should feel safe.”
Real-life scenarios practiced
Rhodes said the addition of a fourth member of the NISD Police Department means a heavier police presence on campus will be evident. He also said they are well-equipped with firearms and ammunition as well as body armor, ballistic shields, breaching equipment, and emergency medical kits.
“Needville ISD Police Department, along with other local law enforcement agencies, has been training in our schools since the spring of 2022 and will continue for the 2022-23 school year,” Rhodes said.
Colunga said his department’s continual training allows for better preparation and the assurance that, should an incident occur, they could take the correct and necessary action.
“Before the tragedy at Uvalde,” Colunga said in reference to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, “NISD held an active shooter alert training that consisted of our police department and Needville and Fulshear police departments.”
Colunga said the training included real-life scenarios having to do with active shooters in a school setting.
“Some of those scenarios consisted of multiple gunmen, and some included hostage rescue as well,” he said. “At NISD, we believe it is important to not only train ourselves, but to also train with other local agencies as well because it builds strong communication between police departments. Plus, the outside agencies are able to gain knowledge of our campuses.”
Communication is key
Rhodes said a key factor in preventing school tragedies is positive relationships not only with other law enforcement agencies, but also students, parents and the community as a whole.
“Open communication is of the utmost importance so we can be proactive if warning signs appear,” he said. “Needville ISD counseling and mental health programs are in place to help our students. We encourage the students, parents and community members to work with us if anyone suspects an individual is exhibiting behaviors or has made comments, threats or outcries of harming themselves or others, or if they are in an abusive situation.”
Rhodes said “sad and atrocious” events such as mass shootings are not only a school problem, but a community issue as well.
“We, as a school district, are happy to step up and do our very best to lead and serve our community in every way, but it does take a commitment by everyone, young and old,” he said.
Needville High School Principal Steve Adamson said staff members at his campus are “making a point to emphasize heightened awareness with external doors being locked, training with employees and students, and procedures to help with security such as visitor and student pickup protocols and wearing IDs.”
At the junior high, said Principal Brett Pohler, “We have conducted safety trainings and meetings with our new and returning staff members to continue to stress the importance of keeping our campus as secure and safe as we possibly can. We have also stressed with our staff the importance of developing relationships with our students so that they feel safe around us and that we provide them with the best possible environment for them to learn.”
Safety is top priority
Throughout the summer, said Colunga, NISD’s maintenance department employees have been busy thoroughly checking all exits and entrances to the district’s facilities and making any necessary repairs to ensure the safety of staff and students.
“The safety and security of our campus is absolutely a top priority for us at Needville Middle School,” said that campus’ principal, Stephen Janecek. “We are blessed to have a great relationship with all of our NISD police officers, which allows for constant communication on the needs of our campus. Their consistent presence at the school also helps build a positive rapport with our students and staff.”
Needville Elementary School Principal Stacey Stavinoha agreed.
“We are so fortunate to have strong partnerships with our campus police and local officers as well,” she said. “The safety of our Lil’ Jays and our staff here at the elementary school is of the utmost importance. We have conducted numerous safety trainings and we have measures in place to continue to ensure the safety and security of these precious lives. We look forward to seeing our Lil’ Jays and making sure they feel safe and secure.”
Colunga said his department is ready to respond at a moment’s notice; but the hope is, of course, that will never be necessary.
“I believe the strong communication and willingness to work together not only districtwide, but throughout the community, makes NISD a safe environment,” he said. “We have a good group of students at NISD and we’re going to continue to move forward as a police department and as a school district to have a safe learning and teaching environment.”
