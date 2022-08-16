Needville ISD staff members were treated to presentations by two speakers last week as they prepared for the start of school on Aug. 17.
Southwest Airlines’ longtime Ambassador of Fun, Tony Brigmon, was the featured speaker for convocation on Aug. 8, and was followed the next day by fellow author Dr. Jill Siler, deputy director of Professional Learning for Texas Association of School Administrators.
Have fun, get it done
Brigmon was acknowledged by his longtime friend, NISD Superintendent Curtis Rhodes, who said the author preferred to introduce himself.
Brigmon then took the mic and had the audience confused when he pretended to be an emcee of sorts, singing the speaker’s praises; but he soon had them laughing when he revealed he was indeed Brigmon.
His book, “The Funomenal Workplace,” explains how to energize people with what Brigmon insists is “the positive power of fun.”
“Serious fun gets you serious results,” he said.
Brigmon also stressed the importance of not only energizing the workplace with fun, but engaging others with one’s full attention and enriching lives by sharing what he called “smile stories.”
“The most important person in the room is the one in front of you,” he said, recalling the time he met “Mr. Rogers,” and how the famous children’s TV host gave Brigmon his undivided attention, making him feel as if he mattered more than anyone in the room.
Brigmon stressed the importance of not only bosses behaving in such a manner, but coworkers, family and friends as well.
A Southwest Airlines insider and the “face” of that company’s renowned culture as their official Ambassador of Fun in the 1980s, Brigmon said fun is the power of positivity that helped catapult that small carrier into a force that changed the entire airline industry.
“I love sharing with others how to use the power of positivity to have more fun, get more done, and bring out the best in everyone,” he said.
Success in the journey
Siler’s presentation the following day was much in agreement with Brigmon’s philosophy of being kind to everyone.
“People will never forget how you made them feel,” she said.
While introducing her to the audience, Needville ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Shannon Jedlicka referred to Siler as one of her mentors.
One year after Siler’s book, “Thrive Through the Five,” was released, it was named a 2021 Eric Hoffer Award winner.
The book provides ways to thrive through the most challenging seasons of being a teacher.
Siler was in the middle of a three-week, 5,000-mile tour across Texas when she addressed the NISD staff.
“I just love us all being a part of making things great for kids,” she said. “I love the impact that we have on kids.”
Siler has been in education for 25 years, and has had experience at every level of education, from student to teacher, campus and district leader, and superintendent.
“The past two years have been the most challenging time we have ever faced in education,” she said, in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a passion for helping others reach their goals, Siler provides five tips for doing so: recognize that failure is a part of the job; reclaim action in the midst of fear; reconceptualize balance and re-prioritize self-care; realize that our actions matter; and reveal your heart and lead with love.
“The 12 most important inches in leadership,” she said, “are those between your head and your heart.”
We’re in this together
At convocation, Rhodes reiterated the importance of positivity in the classroom.
“You owe it to the kids to work hard every day,” he said. “It’s about being positive, having fun and loving each other.”
Rhodes complimented the staff on the “fantastic year” NISD had in 2021-2022, and reminded them, “It’s what we do next that counts.”
He said positive teams create a positive culture, and it’s that type of atmosphere that makes NISD flourish.
Rhodes also assured the staff that the safety of everyone in NISD is of the utmost importance, and said Police Chief Craigan Colunga conducted a full safety audit in February.
Colunga said any safety concerns he found have been addressed.
“The No. 1 thing is the safety and security of students and staff,” he said, adding his sergeant and two officers are “very passionate about what they do,” and all four continue to train in order to make NISD safe.
Colunga said they met with members of the Needville Police Department and Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, constables and state troopers this summer, discussing ways to improve communications and safety.
“Everyone’s effort is important. It’s a community thing; it’s all of us working on the same page,” he said, adding all NISD staff are trained in standard response protocol.
Rhodes agreed and said, “We’re all in this together. We have a great staff that’s gearing up and getting ready to roll.”
