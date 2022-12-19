At their Dec. 14 school board meeting, Needville ISD trustees unanimously approved a contract with Claycomb Associates Architects to assist the district with a May 6 bond election. However, Trustee Kim Janke was unable to attend the meeting.
Bursting at the seams
Claycomb representatives Richard Crump and Kim Hocott reviewed with the board the process and timeline of a bond election, noting Needville Junior High has been way above capacity for several years and the other three campuses are very near capacity.
The junior high is bursting at the seams, to the point that 19 classrooms are located in portable buildings and another such facility houses restrooms for those students and faculty members.
With nearly 1,200 students at the elementary school, a second such campus is needed for pre-kindergartners through third-graders as well.
Crump suggested trustees make a list of needs the districts has, and they will prioritize them and determine the best solutions for each. He said the amount of the bond election will then be determined by the NISD’s financial advisors, with which Claycomb “will work hand-in-hand.”
New facilities rates set
Needville ISD’s athletic director, Michael Giles, told trustees the district’s facility use agreement needed to be updated, and presented them with suggestions for usage fees.
Giles said NISD’s continued growth means more and more organizations both within the district and the community are requesting the use of school facilities, with some even doing so without permission.
“I’ve done what we can to not charge,” he said, but the growing usage has resulted in problems such as lights often being left on, students wandering down halls, water left running, etc. “It’s just something that we need to get ahead of as we build new facilities and nicer facilities.”
Giles said he compared fees charged by similar school districts to arrive at the rates he proposed, and Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said he agreed with Giles’ suggestions.
“We need to get something in place,” Rhodes said, adding the district is attempting to mainstream the facilities usage process.
Trustees unanimously approved the fees, which will be posted on the district’s Web site: www.needvilleisd.com.
Guardian program touted
Addressing trustees during the citizens’ communication portion of the meeting, prior to the adoption of the facilities rates, Amelia Thompson spoke to the board in opposition of such a move, saying school-sponsored organizations “are not an outside source” and would not abuse the facilities.
She and said she is a district employee and the parent of six NISD students.
Thompson was also on the agenda to review with trustees the Guardian Program she favors, allowing staff members to be certified to carry weapons on campus.
“My main concern here, as a classroom teacher, is for the classroom. I want to protect my students,” she said, adding she is a veteran and her husband is a peace officer.
She also said a highly-trained faculty is “a huge deterrent” for any would-be school shooters.
“I do have a large classroom and I don’t want to be a sitting duck,” Thomson added.
She said 41 percent of the time, the duration of school shootings is less than I minute, meaning immediate response is necessary.
Needville ISD employs one police chief and three officers who patrol the campuses throughout the day and continuously undergo training with other agencies in preparation for a huge variety of scenarios.
No action was taken following Thompson’s presentation.
However, trustees did approve a one-time $500 payment for district employees, as well as the annual District Improvement Plan and Campus Improvement Plan for each school.
