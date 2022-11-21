Needville ISD is one of three school districts in the area to receive a $500 scholarship from Gulf Coast Area School Boards (GCASB) at its meeting held earlier this month.
Chris Janicek, NISD School Board president, said the money will be used for scholarships for seniors who are graduating in May.
He said names of three school districts to receive scholarships are drawn at each meeting, and this is the second time Needville ISD has received such an honor.
“We seek sponsorships to be able to provide the scholarships, and are always happy to have anyone help in that endeavor,” he said.
Janicek has been a GCASB Executive Board member for many years and was elected second vice president in June. The organization meets quarterly at the Region 4 headquarters in Houston.
“Needville has been really involved in Gulf Coast Area School Boards for a very long time,” said Janicek. “Its purpose is to promote Texas education and represent school boards within Region 4. It’s optional for school districts to join, but it’s a great thing because we advocate for Texas education not only on the local, level but the state level as well.”
He said the organization works closely with the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to advocate for Texas education to legislators in the state government.
“It is a big, big part of promoting Texas public education, not only for Region 4, but the rest of the state as well,” Janicek said. “At our February meeting, we’ll pick bullet points that we want to focus on to express our concerns to the legislators since the session is about to begin again.”
Those concerns will be passed along to TASB, whose representatives will then present them to state legislators.
