At their March 23 meeting, Needville ISD trustees approved three changes to the 2022-2023 school calendar, including the first day of school.
New start date set
Rather than starting school Aug. 22, as originally planned, students’ first day of class will be Aug. 17. In addition, student holidays/staff work days have been added on Nov. 7, 2022, and Feb. 17, 2023.
Graduation remains May 19, 2023, and the last day of school May 25, 2023, with major holidays including: Thanksgiving Break Nov. 21-25, 2022; Christmas Break Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 2, 2023; and Spring Break March 13-17, 2023.
Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the changes add one day to the 2022-2023 calendar, giving the district seven extra days to allow for any cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
Final step in DOI designation
Trustees also took the final step toward designating NISD a District of Innovation (DOI) by approving goals the district’s DOI committee set forth in its plan to provide a comprehensive educational program focusing on innovative curriculum and instructional methods.
“The committee’s done a really good job with it,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes described the plan as a working document that can be changed at any time.
He said the DOI concept was passed by the Texas House of Representatives in 2015 and gives public schools some of the flexibilities private schools have long enjoyed.
To date, more than 900 of the approximately 1,200 public school districts in Texas are DOI members.
Following their meeting, trustees received annual TEA-required training for school board members, presented by Dr. Robby McGowen of Region 4.
